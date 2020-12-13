A Rosie Place for Children in South Bend holds interactive parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier today, a Rosie Place for Children in South Bend held an interactive parade for children with special needs.

The theme was it’s a wonderful life.

This year’s parade was a little different with safety precautions in place due to the pandemic.

Families and their children drove through the winter wonderland to meet Santa and his helpers, and even got to take home some goodies and presents.

It’s a way to spread some holiday cheer and bring a smile to children’s faces.

“Every year we bring the joy of Christmas to children who are medically fragile and with the special needs community,” Dave O’Connor, Director of Community Engagement says. “In general, we open it up to children all across Michiana with special needs because for them it’s not always easy to go to the mall or to go see Santa, wherever he may be.”

Some children have medical conditions that prohibit mask wearing, but all the staff were masked-up to keep the kids safe

