Advertisement

A Rosie Place for Children in South Bend holds interactive parade

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier today, a Rosie Place for Children in South Bend held an interactive parade for children with special needs.

The theme was it’s a wonderful life.

This year’s parade was a little different with safety precautions in place due to the pandemic.

Families and their children drove through the winter wonderland to meet Santa and his helpers, and even got to take home some goodies and presents.

It’s a way to spread some holiday cheer and bring a smile to children’s faces.

“Every year we bring the joy of Christmas to children who are medically fragile and with the special needs community,” Dave O’Connor, Director of Community Engagement says. “In general, we open it up to children all across Michiana with special needs because for them it’s not always easy to go to the mall or to go see Santa, wherever he may be.”

Some children have medical conditions that prohibit mask wearing, but all the staff were masked-up to keep the kids safe

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

A Rosie Place for Children in South Bend holds interactive parade
A Rosie Place for Children holds interactive parade
Multiple fire departments respond to a house fire in Berrien County
Multiple fire departments respond to Berrien County house fire
With a holiday season unlike any other, paired with a little rain, the generosity of our...
WNDU hosts annual Toys for Tots drive
Niles Brewing Company opens
Niles Brewing Company opens for pick up