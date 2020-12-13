A cold stretch before mild air returns next weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will likely prohibit a good amount of Michiana from seeing the meteor shower this evening. A luck few may see some patches of clearer skies for better viewing. It will be a very cold evening with a slight chance of a few flurries. Low of 26.

MONDAY: Clouds with a few more peaks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Breezy with winds of 10-15 miles per hour, sometimes gusting to 25. Cold with a high in the lower 30s and a feels-like temperature in the 20s. High of 33.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with yet another cold night setting in. Lighter breeze with a feels-like temperature likely down in the teens. Low of 20.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy skies with the coldest air of the week in Michiana. Temperatures in the lower 30s for afternoon highs. High of 31.

LONG RANGE: Clouds will increase on Wednesday with a storm system that will pass off to our South and East. Any snow shower activity with this storm should remain off into Ohio and out of our area. We remain dry but chilly heading into the weekend. The next chance for precipitation is some rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon and evening. This will usher some milder air into Michiana. Temperatures in the lower to middle 40s through the weekend and into the first half of Christmas week. Some models are hinting at a chance for rain and snow showers transitioning to snow showers on Christmas day as colder air moves back in. This is still a long way away so we will keep our eyes on it. Right now, I would say there is a slim chance of a white Christmas. But it is not a 0% chance. Keep checking back for the latest forecast as we get closer to the 25th of December!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, December 13th

Sunday’s High: 37

Sunday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.02″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

