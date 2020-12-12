Toys for Tots: Michiana donates toys to local children in need

(WNDU) - Once again, WNDU has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This is our 26th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to.

With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect nearly 445,000 toys for children in need in Michiana.

In this most challenging of years, your generosity is even more important.

This year’s physically distanced collection drive took place on Saturday from 7-10 a.m.

The 16 News Now team was spread throughout Michiana at locations in South Bend, Elkhart, Warsaw and Stevensville, and countless members of our community joined us as volunteers.

Watch some of the highlights in the attached video.

For more information about how to donate or receive a toy, visit wndu.com/toysfortots.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.