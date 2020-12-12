Advertisement

Toys for Tots: Michiana donates toys to local children in need

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Once again, WNDU has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

This is our 26th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to.

With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect nearly 445,000 toys for children in need in Michiana.

In this most challenging of years, your generosity is even more important.

This year’s physically distanced collection drive took place on Saturday from 7-10 a.m.

The 16 News Now team was spread throughout Michiana at locations in South Bend, Elkhart, Warsaw and Stevensville, and countless members of our community joined us as volunteers.

Watch some of the highlights in the attached video.

For more information about how to donate or receive a toy, visit wndu.com/toysfortots.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Toys for Tots: Michiana donates toys to local children in need
The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicked off its ‘Dasher’s Drive Thru’ lights show Friday night.
St. Joseph County 4-H Fair hosting its first ever lights show
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory