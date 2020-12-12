St. Joseph County 4-H Fair hosting its first ever lights show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicked off its ‘Dasher’s Drive Thru’ lights show Friday night.

“2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, right?...Unfortunately this year we couldn’t have our fair as we annually do, so we were really looking for some sort of community event that we could do that was COVID safe; and spread some cheer and hope to our community,” said organizer and board member Jennifer Millar.

There are many cool displays, some of which were donated.

“We have this wonderful tunnel of lights that you drive through at the entrance. It’s just so big and beautiful. These gorgeous LED lights; and we end our drive with this gorgeous ‘Peace on Earth’ sign that one of our staff members built himself and decorated so we just have some wonderful things,” Millar said.

A lot of hard work went into this. 4-H board members said they started planning for this event back in August.

Millar is the one who thought of the idea.

“When I was a child, our family always put up a Christmas lights display...We have always had fun with Christmas lights and Christmas decorations,” Millar said.

It only seemed fitting to bring it to the fairgrounds.

This is a free event, but they are accepting donations.

The event is Dec. 11 - Dec. 13 and then again on Dec. 18 - Dec. 20.

You can enjoy the displays from 6 p.m. to p.m.

The entrance is at Gate 4 on Jackson Road.

“We are just hoping everybody comes through and has a good time,” Millar said.

