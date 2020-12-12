Advertisement

Pet Vet: Gifts for Pets

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Kids aren’t the only ones in need of new toys this holiday season.

Pets need some too! But some could be dangerous.

16 News Now reporter Zach Horner spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to learn more about what pet owners should be looking out for.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.3%.
Indiana reports 85 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,542 new cases Saturday
Once again, WNDU has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps...
Toys for Tots: Michiana donates toys to local children in need
Toys for Tots: Michiana donates toys to local children in need
The St. Joseph County 4-H Fair kicked off its ‘Dasher’s Drive Thru’ lights show Friday night.
St. Joseph County 4-H Fair hosting its first ever lights show