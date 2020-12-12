Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - This week, Michigan’s governor decided to extend an order that prohibits indoor dining, while the owners of a restaurant in Niles decided to ignore it.

The owners of the Rise n’ Shine were fed up with not being able to feed their customers on the premises, and they’re not the only ones.

They haven’t ruffled any feathers in the past at the Rise n’ Shine Café.

But this week, it all became too much when the governor extended a three week ban on indoor dining by 12 additional days.

“We’re behind on our bills. We haven’t made a mortgage payment in six months and the credit union is working with us on this, but that’s just the mortgage payment we still have gas and electric and payroll,” said Angel Robison.

So Robinson took a stand by seating customers in the dining room once again, where taking orders is the same as defying orders.

“People call the health department and tell them that we were open At some point they will have to come in and give me paperwork but I’m looking for the law to change real quick. The more people that stand up they realize that we have to do this. We have to make a living,” Robinson said.

Instead of a tip jar, there’s a donation box to help cover legal fees.

Tomorrow, the Rise n’ Shine will be one of nine Michigan businesses that will be part of the “Refuse to Obey” tour.

A group called Stand Up Michigan will visit and protest unconstitutional mandates.

