Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky, 64-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Irish held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, beating the Wildcats 64-63. The Fighting Irish used a 19-0 run in the first half to open a 33-9 lead and were up 48-26 at the half. It was the largest halftime deficit in a home game in Kentucky’s history. The Wildcats got back in it with a 16-0 run and trailed by one when Isaiah Jackson’s block of a Laszewski’s 3-pointer led to a shot-clock violation with 12 seconds left. Olivier Sarr missed an open 15-footer from the right wing with a second left and Devin Askew was too late flying in from the left for a putback. Sarr led Kentucky (1-4) with 22 points

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.