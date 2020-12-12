Advertisement

Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky, 64-63

Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Irish held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, beating the Wildcats 64-63.
Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit,...
Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Irish held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, beating the Wildcats 64-63.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Irish held on for their first-ever victory in Lexington, beating the Wildcats 64-63. The Fighting Irish used a 19-0 run in the first half to open a 33-9 lead and were up 48-26 at the half. It was the largest halftime deficit in a home game in Kentucky’s history. The Wildcats got back in it with a 16-0 run and trailed by one when Isaiah Jackson’s block of a Laszewski’s 3-pointer led to a shot-clock violation with 12 seconds left. Olivier Sarr missed an open 15-footer from the right wing with a second left and Devin Askew was too late flying in from the left for a putback. Sarr led Kentucky (1-4) with 22 points

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles for yardage against Michigan State during...
Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State 39-24
Ball St scores final 17 points, beats Western Michigan 30-27
Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early...
Irish quarterback Ian Book makes a difference with his legs
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever dies at 31 years old