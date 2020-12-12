Advertisement

Irish quarterback Ian Book makes a difference with his legs

He’s scored eight times with his legs in 2020 and now is tied for the fourth most career rushing touchdowns by a Notre Dame quarterback.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame rushing attack is one of the best in the country.

The Irish currently average 235 yards on the ground per game, which is the 13th best mark in the nation.

However, it is not just the running backs getting the job done. Quarterback Ian Book is second on the team in rushing with 465 yards on the ground.

He’s scored eight times with his legs in 2020 and now is tied for the fourth most career rushing touchdowns by a Notre Dame quarterback.

Believe it or not, Brian Kelly says they have very few designed runs for Book. The Irish call pass plays with run opportunities, and Book has certainly taken advantage of those chances.

“In some instances, he has the opposite of an RPO, where he has the PRO and it’s a pass-run option for him, so a little bit different from that perspective,” Kelly said. “That’s by design because of his ability, obviously, to see the field really well.”

The next time Book will take the field it will be in a rematch with Clemson for the ACC Title.

The ACC Championship game is a week from Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. That will be a 4 PM kick on ABC.

