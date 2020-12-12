Indiana reports 85 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,542 new cases Saturday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 7,542 more coronavirus cases and 85 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 6,458 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 419,536 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

St. Joseph County has had 21,423 (+333) cases and 307 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 20,570 (+207) cases and 275 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,051 (+142) cases and 114 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,854 (+84) cases and 57 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,922 (+59) cases and 60 (+3) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,793 (+16) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,279 (+26) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,148 (+16) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 633 (+23) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

