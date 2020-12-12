Advertisement

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever dies at 31 years old

(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever has died at the age of 31.

Notre Dame announced the news on social media Friday night.

Dever played for the Irish from 2007 to 2011, and started his final two years on campus.

According to Dever’s LinkedIn page, he was working at Tesla in San Francisco since August of 2020.

