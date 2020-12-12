Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever dies at 31 years old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever has died at the age of 31.

Notre Dame announced the news on social media Friday night.

Our program is mourning the loss of one of our own, Taylor Dever. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Y3HSo9WAVP — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 11, 2020

Dever played for the Irish from 2007 to 2011, and started his final two years on campus.

According to Dever’s LinkedIn page, he was working at Tesla in San Francisco since August of 2020.

