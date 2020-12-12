Advertisement

Drying out as temperatures drop to end the weekend

After the rainfall moved out, a cold front swept through late Saturday which will again bring some colder air in for the end of the weekend and the upcoming week. A few chances for some snow showers in the near future.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of a light snow shower or some flurries overnight. Temperatures dropping and remaining breezy. Cold. Low of 32.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries in the morning. A bit breezy and remaining chilly. High of 36.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds remain as the breeze lessens. Dry and turning cold. Low of 23.

MONDAY: Clouds with a few peaks of sunshine especially in the afternoon. Cold but dry. High of 33.

LONG RANGE: Cold air will remain in place through the first half of the upcoming week, temperatures remain in the low to middle 30s. We are watching a storm system that will move to our South on Wednesday as this could potentially spread a few snow showers into Michiana. Otherwise we remain dry this week with our next chance of any rain/snow showers coming next Saturday as temperatures look to be more mild than the upcoming week.

