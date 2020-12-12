Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State 39-24

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Clifford added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground while Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions who trailed 21-10 at halftime. Payton Thorne made his first start at quarterback and completed 22 of 39 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Spartans.

