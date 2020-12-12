Advertisement

Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State 39-24

Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles for yardage against Michigan State during...
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles for yardage against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)(Barry Reeger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Clifford added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground while Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions who trailed 21-10 at halftime. Payton Thorne made his first start at quarterback and completed 22 of 39 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Spartans.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

