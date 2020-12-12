Advertisement

Ball St scores final 17 points, beats Western Michigan 30-27

Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run, and Ball State rallied to beat Western Michigan 30-27 to reach the Mid-American Conference title game for the first time since 2008.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run, and Ball State rallied to beat Western Michigan 30-27 to reach the Mid-American Conference title game for the first time since 2008. Ball State will attempt to slow down Jaret Patterson and No. 24 Buffalo for the MAC championship on Friday. Drew Plitt threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Ball State. He connected with Yo’Heinz Tyler from 13-yards out and Justin Hall scored from 55 yards on the first play of the Cardinals’ next possession.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state's orders
Niles restaurant reopening dining room despite state’s orders
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs
A video posted on the ELMS’ website prominently features the Mishawaka plant that used to house...
Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles for yardage against Michigan State during...
Clifford leads Penn State past Michigan State 39-24
Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit,...
Laszewski, Irish hold on for first win at Kentucky, 64-63
Ian Book passed for three touchdowns and ran for another and No. 2 Notre Dame overcame an early...
Irish quarterback Ian Book makes a difference with his legs
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Taylor Dever dies at 31 years old