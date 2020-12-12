Ball St scores final 17 points, beats Western Michigan 30-27

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Jack Knight kicked a 22-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, to cap a 17-point, fourth-quarter run, and Ball State rallied to beat Western Michigan 30-27 to reach the Mid-American Conference title game for the first time since 2008. Ball State will attempt to slow down Jaret Patterson and No. 24 Buffalo for the MAC championship on Friday. Drew Plitt threw for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Ball State. He connected with Yo’Heinz Tyler from 13-yards out and Justin Hall scored from 55 yards on the first play of the Cardinals’ next possession.

