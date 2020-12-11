Advertisement

WNDU Toys for Tots drive, details you need to know

By Carly Miller
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is hosting our annual Toys for Tots drive Saturday tomorrow morning, and it’s going to look a little different than in years past.

Here is what you need to know:

We will be collecting toys at WNDU, in Elkhart, in Warsaw and Stevensville Saturday morning from 7 to 10.

Any new, unwrapped toy is greatly appreciated, especially for the age ranges of newborn to 3 years old and ages 13 to 15.

This is the 26th year that we have partnered with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, and the need is as great as it has ever been during this unprecedented year.

“With the impact of COVID-19, there are a lot of families who were put jobless. The unemployment rate has obviously skyrocketed since then. So we definitely have a high demand for toys this year. We have a lot of children that are in need this year,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Scott Colgrove said.

We will be following COVID-19 safety protocols at all of our toy drop locations.

For a list of those locations and everything you need to know about tomorrow’s event, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

