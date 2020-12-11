Advertisement

Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights continues at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - As Christmas approaches, Wellfield Botanic Gardens continues Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.

The event has been very popular since opening weekend, and tickets have been selling out quickly.

Eric Garton, executive director of Wellfield Botanic Gardens, is thankful for the support from the community.

COVID-19 safety precautions are in place to keep guests safe.

“We’re limiting capacity and then all the other features of our plan just make this a really safe option,” Garton said. “Sure, you can go walk around with a mask anywhere, but it’s not going to be as beautiful as it is right here.”

While tickets are sold out for the weekend, there are plenty of days left for you to enjoy the holiday lights.

Tickets need to be purchased online ahead of time. To purchase tickets, click here.

