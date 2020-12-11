Washington High School students donate, South Bend PD Santa’s Elficers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several Washington High School students are doing their part to help those in need this holiday season.

Members of the Student Council and Latino Student Union have been collecting donations all week long for the South Bend Police Department’s Santa’s Elficers Christmas Program.

They presented their collected donations to the department today in an effort to help make Christmas extra special this year.

“We especially thought it was important to raise donations for the kids who might not have Christmas presents this Christmas because of financial problems, especially with all of this going around, and difficult circumstances. So, we thought it would be a nice, little activity and event to do for the kids in the community,” Washington High School Junior Alondra Coria said.

“We appreciate the relationship that these students are trying to provide to the police department, as well as the community itself. It really goes to show the future leadership that these students are displaying,” FOP 36 Vice President Joshua Morgan said.

“Our need this year, already, has almost tripled if not quadrupled. This is a program we’ve been running for quite some time, and this year the need has been so much greater. So, we are still taking donations through the 19th,” FOP First Year Trustee Stephanie Northcutt said.

It’s not too late to make a donation to the Santa’s Elficers program.

If you would like to donate, visit the FOP 36 and South Bend Police Department Facebook pages for more information.

