Two former Notre Dame football players named ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year’ Nominees

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of former Irish football captains made NFL headlines Thursday afternoon.

Former Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith has been selected as the Dallas Cowboys nomination for the coveted Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Smith launched the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute to give others the chance to financially succeed. He has pledged $2.5 million over 10 years to increase investments in MEI.

Former Notre Dame football defensive lineman Isaac Rochell was named the Los Angeles Chargers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Rochell created an apparel line called “Local Human,” which helps raise awareness for mental health.

Both players will wear a decal on their helmets for the remainder of the season to signify their nomination.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.