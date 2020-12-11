Advertisement

The drive to deliver: how truckers are staying on the road in demanding year

By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you heard the term ‘shipageddon?’

That’s the word the National Retail Federation says some are using to describe this holiday season as so many more people shop online.

That puts an added pressure on the transportation industry and all those truck drivers responsible for moving those goods from warehouses to stores and eventually to you.

Schneider, based in Northeast Wisconsin and one of the nation’s largest trucking companies, has adapted in 2020 to keep those trucks on the road and their drivers healthy.

“I’m forecasting, myself, by June of next year, I’ll have my two million safe miles,” says Tom Lehr.

He has been crisscrossing the United States in an 18-wheelers for 19 years as a proud driver for Schneider.

This year has been unlike anything Lehr has ever experienced.

“We are seeing ourselves be a little more busy. We’re picking up loads and delivering them. Arkansas to here we delivered last night, so we’re picking up that pace a little bit,” says Lehr.

To make sure they stay on the road, Schneider has rolled out changes like continuous supplies of PPE and contactless deliveries when drivers arrive at their destinations.

Lehr says he and other drivers feel a big responsibility to stay healthy.

“Increase the vitamins, eating correctly, water. You’ll see a lot of guys out walking around the trucks just to stay healthy,” says Lehr.

It’s a necessity in an industry where the level of expectation rises daily.

“There is this instantaneous nature of what we want, and we want to be tracking our shipments and things like that, so what customers are asking for is a continued raise of the bar of service,” says John Bozec, Schneider senior vice president and general manager of the van division.

You need not look farther than what might be called the ‘great toilet paper run of 2020 ' to understand that demand for service and just how essential this industry is.

“I think people now get it more than ever,” says Bozec. “They know a truck brought it, and there’s a different level of respect now, and a needed level of respect, that everyone is giving towards our drivers.”

Lehr is seeing it when he hits the road.

“Something as simple as people coming on the interstates and actually yielding at that sign and letting the trucks go by. Yeah, we’re seeing that a lot more often,” says Lehr.

Bozec says as people better understand just how essential truck drivers are now, that’s helping more people considering it for careers.

That’s a good thing, because Schneider is seeing an increasing demand for more drivers.

