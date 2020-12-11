Advertisement

Soaking rain into Saturday morning

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SOAKING RAIN OVERNIGHT... And that rain will continue through Saturday morning, before only spotty showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder) for the afternoon. Turning colder Saturday night into Sunday with a few scattered lake-effect snow showers. Only minor accumulations are possible. Even colder air for the middle of next week with a chance for light snow, mainly on Wednesday. Not quite as cold next weekend with a chance for rain or snow on Sunday...

Tonight: Times of rain this evening, then a soaking rain overnight. Low: 42, Wind: E 6-12

Saturday: Rainy in the morning...midday showers (and maybe a rumble of thunder)...spotty showers in the afternoon as it turns chillier. High: 49, then falling, Wind: Bec W 12-22

Saturday night: Rain and snow showers early, then a few lake-effect snow showers overnight. Low: 32

Sunday: Spotty morning snow showers, then clouds with a bit of sun late. High: 36

