Second Draft of SBPD’s Use of Force Policy Discussed Thursday

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend held a virtual meeting with residents and community leaders Thursday night to discuss the second draft of the use of force policy.

During the small group discussions, some residents raised concerns over the word “reasonable.”

There was also a discussion on the difference between minimal force and deadly force.

The policy states that “...any use of deadly force is always a last resort option.”

“And that we are only using use of force that is necessary. That was in the original draft, but we have clarified that further in the current draft,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

There was also a discussion on de-escalation techniques to perform duties.

“Every person is a different person, so handling a situation involving a person or more requires a multitude of angles to deal with whatever situation it may be,” said Police Chief with the South Bend Police Department, Scott Ruszkowski.

As of now, the policy states, “Nothing in this policy requires an officer to be exposed to physical injury before applying reasonable and necessary force.”

The policy also states that “...officers shall conduct a threat assessment continually to avoid placing themselves or others in undue jeopardy.”

“I know a lot of people have asked about strangle holds, and choke holds. We have never taught that, but we have never had it in writing either...Now it’s in writing. Did it need to be writing? We didn’t think so, but the community did so we put it in writing; and it’s really not that big of deal,” Ruszkowski said.

You can view the second draft of the policy on the City of South Bend’s website.

City leaders said they are hoping to finalize the policy soon.

“And try to give a foundation, a perspective to officers, that they can follow and that our community understands and realizes this is what officers do. This is what they follow,” Ruszkowski said.

