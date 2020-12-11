Advertisement

Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch

A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle. Store...
A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle. Store are warning online shoppers that if holiday purchases aren't made soon, they may not be delivered in time for Christmas.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A number of retailers, including J.C. Penney, Lowe’s and Kohl’s, are telling shoppers they need to place their online orders soon or else pay expedited shipping fees if they want to get their packages delivered in time for the holidays.

The earlier-than-usual deadlines come as more people turn to online shopping during the pandemic, creating a logjam for shipping companies as well as delivery delays.

For some retailers like H&M and Lego, the deadlines have already passed.

One expert estimates that a majority of retailers have pushed up deadlines by at least a day or two, with about a quarter moving them up at least a week or more.

Meanwhile, behemoths like Walmart, Target and Amazon haven’t had to make any major changes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
Death investigation underway after man found in Mishawaka apartment
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
Sentencing delayed for grandfather in toddler’s cruise ship death

Latest News

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says
40 indicted in alleged SC drug empire conducted from prison
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of...
Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition