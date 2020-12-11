Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn...
Devaunte Hill (left) was arrested Friday morning in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
Death investigation underway after man found in Mishawaka apartment
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
Sentencing delayed for grandfather in toddler’s cruise ship death

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
A few months after the pandemic broke, john lost his job, exhausted his savings, and was...
South Florida set to face eviction avalanche
Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta has been inundated with threats ahead of the Senate runoffs.
GRAPHIC: Historic church receives threats ahead of Senate race in Ga.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Congress passes 1-week funding bill to avert gov’t shutdown
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit in latest legal defeat