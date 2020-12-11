Advertisement

Pence sets Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Adm. Brett Giroir, head of the U.S. Public Health Service and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, takes off his face mask at the start of a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled an Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccines as federal officials are expected to soon authorize the first such vaccine for widespread use.

Pence’s office announced Friday that he would travel on Tuesday to Bloomington, where he will tour a vaccine production facility and lead a roundtable discussion about the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Pence said during a South Carolina event on Thursday that the government’s virus task force has “cut no corners in the development of this vaccine. We have cut red tape.”  

