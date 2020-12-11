Notre Dame Women’s Basketball uses week off to build team chemistry

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is gearing up to begin ACC play this weekend.

The Irish will have not played in a week when Georgia Tech comes to town.

“Got a lot of great work in,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “It really was amazing to be at home and to have so many days that we can work on things that we didn’t get a chance to work on collectively. So I thought we had a really great week. We have another day tomorrow to prepare for Georgia Tech and just thought it was a really productive week.”

The week off allowed the team to have a lot of practice together with many players coming back from injuries.

“I think that having this week even more just to focus on ourselves as a team and like playing with each other because we are a very deep team with like 14 girls,” forward Sam Brunelle said. “So there’s so many different scenarios and lineups that you can do with us and we’re a very deep team which I think is a really big threat that we have.”

Notre Dame welcomes in Georgia Tech on Sunday at 2. The game will be on ACCNX.

