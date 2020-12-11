North Face turns back on West Texas oil and gas company

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Innovex Downhole Solutions says it was recently denied an order of jackets by The North Face, a popular outdoor recreation company because they are in the oil and gas business.

“I was surprised but not surprised if that makes sense,” Innovex CEO Adam Anderson said.

Innovex is based in Houston and has nearly 100 workers in the Permian Basin.

Each year, the company gets a Christmas gift for its employees. This year, it was supposed to be a North Face jacket with an Innovex logo, a company Innovex has ordered gear from in the past.

The company providing the jackets said The North Face doesn’t want to support the oil and gas industry in the same way they’d reject the porn industry or tobacco industry.

“They told us we did not meet their brand standards,” Anderson said. “We were separately informed that what that really meant is was that we were an oil and gas company.”

The irony of The North Face denying service to an industry that provides its ability to make and sell its products isn’t lost, either.

“The recreational activities they encourage are all ones that require hydrocarbons to make the products, to provide the means to get to whatever activity folks want to perform,” Anderson said. “It’s just so intertwined with everything that we do.”

Everything is right. It’s a position Anderson wants to convey to The North Face and the rest of the world. So, he responded to The North Face via LinkedIn, penning a 4-page letter about the oil and gas industry’s importance to modern life. It quickly went viral.

“Hydrocarbons are important not only to energy but to most the products we consume and utilize today,” Anderson said.

Innovex still got the jackets but through a different outdoor recreation company.

CBS7 reached out to The North Face for comment via phone, email, Twitter, and Facebook, but they have not responded.

Anderson isn’t mad but hopes the situation can help create a dialogue about oil and gas’s importance.

“I think there’s a view out there in the world that’s increasing that says, ‘Oil and gas are bad,’” he said. “And I just fundamentally disagree with that view in every dimension.”

