Michigan reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,157 more cases Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 61 more COVID-19 deaths and 5,157 more cases on Friday.

There have been 10,456 deaths and 426,294 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 182* more coronavirus deaths and 5,937 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 132 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 75 more coronavirus deaths and 4,905 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 191* more coronavirus deaths and 5,909 more cases were reported. (*The deaths announced include 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Sunday, Monday: 93 more coronavirus deaths and 9,350 more cases were reported. (*Note on cases (12/07/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 5th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.)

Berrien County has had 127 (+5) deaths and 8,203 (+108) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 35 (+1) deaths and 2,705 (+46) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 41 (+0) deaths and 3,071 (+50) confirmed and probable cases.

