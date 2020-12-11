Advertisement

Merger could bring new life to Mishawaka factory

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A merger announced today could bring new life to the Mishawaka factory where the commercial Hummer was once built.

Electric Last Mile Solutions merged with Forum Merger III Corporation.

A news release states that $379 million of gross proceeds from the transaction will be used to fund operations and growth.

The company expects to launch its urban delivery van in the third quarter of 2021 and the release says customers have already placed 30,000 pre-orders.

The company’s website indicates that the vehicle will be built in the Mishawaka plant where AM General used to manufacture the commercial Hummer.

