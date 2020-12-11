Medical Moment: COVID antibodies saving lives

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID turned this man from doctor to patient.

In today’s Medical Moment, the therapy he credits with saving his life.

It’s a promising treatment for desperately ill hospitalized COVID patients.

Earlier this fall, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a treatment known as plasma therapy.

As Martie Salt reports, blood donated by people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 is used in patients who are ill and not responding to other treatments.

The FDA’s emergency use authorization allows doctors to treat COVID patients with plasma at an earlier stage.

Perlin’s lab is working to identify donors who produce higher levels of antibodies than the norm that could be then used for therapy.

