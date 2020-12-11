Advertisement

Karen Adamczyk’s Candy Cane Cake

Karen Adamczyk’s Candy Cane Cake(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

1 package white cake mix

1 cup water

1/4 cup oil

3 EGG whites

1/2 teaspoon red food coloring

1/2 teaspoon Peppermint Extract

GLAZE

1 cup Powder Sugar

1 Tablespoon Water

Crushed Candy Canes or Peppermint Hard Candy

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F (325°F for dark or nonstick pan). Generously grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube cake pan. Make cake batter with above ingredients. Pour about 2 cups batter into pan. In small bowl, pour about 3/4 cup batter; stir in food color and peppermint extract. Carefully pour pink batter over white batter in pan. Carefully pour remaining white batter over pink batter. Bake until cake pulls away from sides and top springs back. About 45-50 minutes. In small bowl, mix white icing ingredients. If necessary, stir in additional water 1 teaspoon at a time, until smooth and spreadable. Spread over cake. Sprinkle crushed candy on top. Store loosely covered.

