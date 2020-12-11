Advertisement

Irish prepare for familiar face in Kentucky’s Olivier Sarr

Brey is super impressed with Sarr and calls him a beautiful basketball player.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Notre Dame men’s basketball will play Kentucky in Lexington.

That match up has not been seen in basketball since the Elite 8 game in 2015.

Despite the five year hiatus, there is one player on Kentucky who Mike Brey knows quite well, and that’s Wildcats senior big man Olivier Sarr.

Sarr played at Wake Forest the previous three seasons. Last year, the seven footer scored a combined 48 points in two games against the Irish.

Brey is super impressed with Sarr and calls him a beautiful basketball player.

“We did a good job against him here at home last year, but my god did we make him a first round draft pick in Winston-Salem,” Brey said. “I had a couple of clips on the scout tape today of him wheeling and dealing on us. Durham and Laszewski can’t guard him one-on-one. We’ve got to get some help off of the perimeter and jam it up a little bit and make him kick it out and shoot some jump shots.”

Notre Dame and Kentucky square up at noon on CBS. That’s when the Irish will look to win their first game ever at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
Death investigation underway after man found in Mishawaka apartment
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
Sentencing delayed for grandfather in toddler’s cruise ship death

Latest News

Every year a freshman breaks out for Notre Dame Football. Last year, it was Kyle Hamilton. This...
Brian Kelly impressed with the mental strength of Irish freshmen
A couple of former Irish football captains made NFL headlines Thursday afternoon.
Two former Notre Dame football players named ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year’ Nominees
Mike Brey watched 2015 Elite 8 Kentucky game in April while texting with Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to...
Game day atmosphere has been most surprising thing for Brian Kelly in 2020