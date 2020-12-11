Irish prepare for familiar face in Kentucky’s Olivier Sarr

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Notre Dame men’s basketball will play Kentucky in Lexington.

That match up has not been seen in basketball since the Elite 8 game in 2015.

Despite the five year hiatus, there is one player on Kentucky who Mike Brey knows quite well, and that’s Wildcats senior big man Olivier Sarr.

Sarr played at Wake Forest the previous three seasons. Last year, the seven footer scored a combined 48 points in two games against the Irish.

Brey is super impressed with Sarr and calls him a beautiful basketball player.

“We did a good job against him here at home last year, but my god did we make him a first round draft pick in Winston-Salem,” Brey said. “I had a couple of clips on the scout tape today of him wheeling and dealing on us. Durham and Laszewski can’t guard him one-on-one. We’ve got to get some help off of the perimeter and jam it up a little bit and make him kick it out and shoot some jump shots.”

Notre Dame and Kentucky square up at noon on CBS. That’s when the Irish will look to win their first game ever at Rupp Arena.

