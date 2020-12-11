Advertisement

Indiana reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,360 new cases Friday

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.7%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.7%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 71 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,360 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,204 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,373 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 412,135 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 96 more coronavirus deaths and 6,604 more cases were reported. 3,221 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 5,853 more cases were reported. 3,244 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 124 more coronavirus deaths and 5,457 more cases were reported. 3,250 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 21,095 (+302) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 20,366 (+240) cases and 272 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,910 (+95) cases and 113 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,772 (+96) cases and 57 (+3) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,865 (+76) cases and 57 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,776 (+25) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,254 (+24) cases and 29 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,132 (+22) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 610 (+13) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
Death investigation underway after man found in Mishawaka apartment
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
Sentencing delayed for grandfather in toddler’s cruise ship death

Latest News

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
NeeCee is the first known case of the virus in a snow leopard, according to the Zoo.
Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
Pence sets Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccine
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the...
Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic, Pollstar says