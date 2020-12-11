Indiana reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,360 new cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 71 more COVID-19 deaths and 7,360 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 13.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,204 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,373 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 412,135 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 96 more coronavirus deaths and 6,604 more cases were reported. 3,221 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 98 more coronavirus deaths and 5,853 more cases were reported. 3,244 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 124 more coronavirus deaths and 5,457 more cases were reported. 3,250 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 5,700 more cases were reported. 3,214 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 78 more coronavirus deaths and 7,793 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 21,095 (+302) cases and 281 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 20,366 (+240) cases and 272 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 5,910 (+95) cases and 113 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 5,772 (+96) cases and 57 (+3) deaths.

Marshall County has had 3,865 (+76) cases and 57 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,776 (+25) cases and 40 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,254 (+24) cases and 29 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,132 (+22) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 610 (+13) cases and 24 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

