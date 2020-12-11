Advertisement

Indiana members of Congress join Texas lawsuit to overturn election results

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Two northern Indiana members of Congress are among the representatives joining the Texas lawsuit aiming to overturn results of the presidential election.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and Congressman Jim Banks are among members to sign the brief with the nation’s highest court.

This in an effort to overturn election results in four battleground states, won by President-elect Joe Biden.

The lawsuit in question was originally filed in Texas, and seeks to overturn the presidential election results in the battleground states of Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The case asks that the Supreme Court of the United States overturn the results and give the states’ electoral votes to President Trump instead of President-elect Joe Biden.

