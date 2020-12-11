Advertisement

Indiana doctors urge anti-coronavirus pledge as deaths surge

(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A group of Indiana doctors are urging people to sign an online pledge that they’ll take action to slow the coronavirus spread as the state faces a COVID-19 death rate that keeps going higher.

State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana’s toll. Those give the state 25 consecutive days through Wednesday with at least 50 deaths of people with COVID-19 infections.

The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition calls for people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it’s available and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic’s economic effects.

