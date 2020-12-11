Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) -It is the season of giving and you can make a big difference for a family in Bristol recovering after their loved one, 18-year-old Jordan Hoff, lost her life earlier this week in a car accident.

16 News Now spoke with those who knew Jordan to learn how you can help during this extremely difficult time.

Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out anywhere she could.

Now her family set up a GoFundMe and is asking you to help them raise enough money to give Jordan a proper goodbye.

“I know that she’s never going to see it, but yesterday I texted her that I loved her,” said Jordan’s older sister Nicole Hoff.

Nicole has trouble holding back her tears when thinking about the sibling who helped pay the bills, take care of the younger ones, and always be there to put a smile on her face.

“If my family didn’t have enough money to get the kids food or something, she would buy it,” Nicole said.

Just west of CR 131 on CR 8 is where the accident happened that took Jordan’s life. She was driving late at night when her car veered off the road and ran into a tree.

Her friends and siblings say the times they spent in Jordan’s car, driving, talking, and bonding are some of the most memorable. The same car Jordan spent her final moments.

“My favorite times were just our car rides. She’d just laugh and we were just jamming to music and she’d tell me stories,” said Jordan’s younger sister Ella Anderson.

“Just random car rides when we should be doing our schoolwork. Random McDonalds trips to get slushies. Sometimes going to a creamery just for fun. Or Michigan, impulsively driving around Michigan,” said Jordan’s friends Alizabeth Searl & Leah Osborne.

Nicole said she never thought she’d lose her sister like this. Now she’s asking for your help to give Jordan the goodbye she deserves, one that reflects the sacrifice and selflessness her sister showed every day.

If you want to help follow this link to view the fundraiser.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.