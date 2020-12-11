Donation aims to support mental health of healthcare workers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana company is giving back to those on the frontlines of the pandemic. Lippert Components is looking out for the mental health of healthcare workers.

“I mean, it’s been a long haul. There’s been... not a lot of breaks for them over the course of the last 7 or so months,” Jason Lippert says. He is President and CEO of Lippert Components.

Lippert Components will be providing a gift of $150,000. That donation will be split up three ways between three health systems; $50,000 going to Beacon Health, Goshen Health, as well as St. Joseph Health System.

The money will go to link up doctors, nurses, and other frontline healthcare workers with in-person or virtual mental health services.

“You know, the thing we keep hearing with every surge is it’s just mentally tough on these hospital team workers and I think the best thing we can do is provide them some resources that will help in that endeavor,” Lippert says.

The donation will be provided in the next few weeks. Jason Lippert says they wanted to help out in a meaningful way to support those that provide life-saving care.

The pandemic stress is very real for healthcare workers.

“Stress and anxiety and depression are on the rise right now in the health care workforce, and although there’s hope on the horizon with the vaccine we know that there is a need,” Susan King says. She is the President of the Beacon Health Foundation.

The CDC has some mental health guidance for healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Recognize symptoms of stress such as anger, persistent depression, and changes in sleep patterns.

Notice and minimize maladaptive coping skills like over-eating, over-sleeping, drinking or drug use.

Neglected symptoms of stress and escapism-focused coping skills could lead to bigger problems in the future such as acute stress or anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, compassion fatigue, addictive disorders, or even post-traumatic stress disorder.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/mental-health-healthcare.html

Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and with this new donation there soon will be more resources for some healthcare workers.

“I think this gift says to our associates and says to us in healthcare, the personal sacrifices and the toll that is taken on healthcare workers both mentally and physically has not gone unnoticed,” King says.

There will be a second donation from Lippert Components at the start of next year, and if you or your business wants to contribute, contact Michilah Grimes at Lippert Components at michilahg@lci1.com or by phone at 574-312-6472.

