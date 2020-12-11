City of South Bend hosts menorah lighting ceremony

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is celebrating the start of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting celebration by the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza.

Organizers say this is the third year they have held this event.

The lighting celebration was live on Zoom and Facebook this year because of coronavirus.

A few community leaders were allowed to attend in person though, like South Bend Mayor James Mueller and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

“I think it’s a way for the community to celebrate all religions and culture and to make it a community centric. This is our week, the holiday of Hanukkah, tonight celebrates the first night,” said Moshe Kruger, executive director of the Jewish Federation.

Organizers say they plan to host the lighting ceremony again next year.

