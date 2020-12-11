Central Park in Elkhart opens with ribbon cutting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting Friday officially opened Central Park in downtown Elkhart.

It’s all part of a plan to revitalize and enhance the downtown area.

Mayor Rod Roberson says once we get past the pandemic, the possibilities for the park are endless.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to utilize our outside. Come to our downtown and it faces the river and the river walk and it adds to our amenities downtown, but it actually creates the kind of base of reference where we can build out from,” said Roberson.

He says more phases are in the works to further evolve the park.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.