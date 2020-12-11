Advertisement

Central Park in Elkhart opens with ribbon cutting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting Friday officially opened Central Park in downtown Elkhart.

It’s all part of a plan to revitalize and enhance the downtown area.

Mayor Rod Roberson says once we get past the pandemic, the possibilities for the park are endless.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to utilize our outside. Come to our downtown and it faces the river and the river walk and it adds to our amenities downtown, but it actually creates the kind of base of reference where we can build out from,” said Roberson.

He says more phases are in the works to further evolve the park.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
Death investigation underway after man found in Mishawaka apartment
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

WNDU is hosting our annual Toys for Tots drive Saturday tomorrow morning, and it’s going to...
WNDU Toys for Tots drive, details you need to know
COVID-19 testing
Berrien County health officials see decline in number of coronavirus cases
Lippert Components donates $150,000 to three healthcare systems.
Donation aims to support mental health of healthcare workers
There have been 10,456 deaths and 426,294 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,157 more cases Friday
Several Washington High School students are doing their part to help those in need this holiday...
Washington High School students donate, South Bend PD Santa’s Elficers