Brian Kelly impressed with Tommy Rees in first year as Notre Dame offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - So much has changed in the last 365 days.

At this time last year many people did not know what COVID-19 even was, and Notre Dame was prepping for Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

That game was the first time Tommy Rees ever called plays for the Irish.

After that audition in Orlando, Rees earned the job as the offensive coordinator, and has led the Irish to the No. 19 scoring offense, and the No. 9 third down offense in the nation.

Brian Kelly is impressed with his 28-year-old offensive coordinator, and says he has been able to distinguish life as a player and as a coach.

Kelly has been a head coach longer than Rees has been alive, and really likes what he has in him as Notre Dame’s play caller.

“I saw a guy that when he decided that he wanted to be in coaching that had a keen understanding of relationships, the relationships with coaches to coaches, peer relationships, staff, and then understood the difference between being a player and being a coach,” Kelly said. “I knew that I had a really good teacher. Once I saw that, I was pretty confident that we were going to have a coach that was destined for a great, great career. It’s obviously turned out to be pretty good so far.”

The next time Rees will call plays, it will be against the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship.

The Irish and Tigers battle it out a week from Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. That will be a 4 PM kick on ABC.

