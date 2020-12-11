Brian Kelly impressed with the mental strength of Irish freshmen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing has been easy to predict during this COVID-19 pandemic the world is all living in.

Something could be one way at 10 AM and completely different by 2 PM.

However, in a day and age where nothing is easy to predict, Brian Kelly hit the bullseye on one preseason prediction.

Kelly thought freshman tight end Michael Mayer and running back Chris Tyree would be major contributors to the offense.

Mayer is second on the team with 30 receptions. He has also scored two touchdowns.

Tyree ranks third on the team with 459 rushing yards and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Both of those players have been able to make immediate impacts as true freshmen. Kelly says he’s been able to trust both of them immensely during their freshmen seasons because they have what it takes mentally to be successful.

“Freshmen mentally hit a block,” Kelly said. “Not as much physically, but mentally, they hit a roadblock. I think Michael Mayer didn’t hit a roadblock, but there was a lot going on. The tight end position, as you know, there’s some complexities there. I would even lean towards Chris Tyree not blinking at all, and maybe even getting better as the season has worn on. They’re certainly counted on, but I think that mental piece is as big as is anything.”

The next time Mayer and Tyree take the field it will be for an ACC Title.

The ACC Championship between Notre Dame and Clemson is just over a week away. The game is scheduled for December 19.

