Both Notre Dame and Kentucky meet on Saturday with their backs against the wall

Kentucky has a lot to prove Saturday afternoon, but Mike Brey says the Irish do too.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team takes on a Kentucky squad that has been struggling out of the gate. They are 1-3 overall.

The Wildcats were in the Top 10 to start the year, and are now unranked like the Irish.

Kentucky has a lot to prove Saturday afternoon, but Mike Brey says the Irish do too.

“I understand backs against the wall 1-3,” Brey said. “I said, ‘Hey fellas, we’re 1-2. Aren’t our backs against the wall a little bit too? If you look further into our schedule, it’s not like we’ve got one where we can say, ‘There’s a win that will make us feel better about ourselves in December.’ I feel we are a little cornered too. I understand the Kentucky dynamic, I get it, but I think both teams are pushed back against the wall a little bit right now.”

College basketball fans will have to wait until Saturday to see if it will be Kentucky or Notre Dame who will get their backs off of the wall.

That will be a noon tip on CBS.

