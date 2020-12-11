Advertisement

Black Friday shopping with a purpose: Warsaw woman donates dog beds to local shelters

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - “This is by far my favorite tradition,” said Wendy Trueblood. “I look forward to this every year.”

While most Black Friday shoppers head to big box retailers, Wendy Trueblood and her crew wake up at the crack of dawn and head to Menards

“This is one day a year when I’m a morning person,” Trueblood said.

Bundled up, coffee in hand, Wendy and her husband head to the pet section-- buying dozens of beds for animals staying at local shelters.

Wendy and her husband head to the pet section-- buying dozens of beds for animals staying at local shelters.(WNDU)

The annual tradition began in 2015, when Wendy needed to buy a bed for her adopted dog, Beauford. When she saw the Black Friday discount, she got an idea.

Year after year, more of Wendy’s coworkers, family and friends donated to the cause-- providing beds for animals here in Michiana.

“Then in 2019, it got even bigger and we had to use another van,” Trueblood said. “That’s when it was big enough to split between two shelters-- AWL here in Warsaw and Decalb County Animal shelter.”

Wendy says the beds make all the difference for these animals.

“One bed will change the life of one dog,” Trueblood said. “If they have something to bring them some comfort, it’s amazing and life changing for them.”

Wendy plans to deliver this year’s donations this weekend and she’s still collecting beds if you’d like to donate!

If you would like to donate funds or a dog bed, contact Wendy on Facebook and she’ll pick up the donation in a COVID-friendly way.

