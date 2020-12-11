Berrien County health officials see decline in number of coronavirus cases

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials say there’s been a decline in the county’s number of coronavirus cases after a massive increase starting at the beginning of October.

But they also say many things are changing in terms of testing, so it’s difficult to fully comprehend the current numbers.

For example, some organizations, like Spectrum Health Lakeland, have moved towards testing only symptomatic people, which could have an impact on the number of confirmed cases in the county since less people are getting tested.

And while health officials say the new trend is encouraging, they stress case numbers are still at a very high level.

“Bottom line, though, we’re sitting at, still, we have about an average of about 120 new cases of COVID per day. And while that is a lot lower than we were projecting before Thanksgiving because the trend has leveled off a bit, thankfully. That’s still ten higher than what we were seeing at the end of September,” said Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten.

Officials say they need some more time with this new information to fully understand the ongoing trend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.