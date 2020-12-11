Advertisement

Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons more than 200 days in a row

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) - The acts of kindness just keep coming at a coffee shop just outside of Minneapolis.

The Palm family own The Daily Grind and juggling their business and their children’s education during the pandemic has been hard on them.

“We’ve taken our kids to work every single day since the shutdown, so it’s take-your-kid-to-school year,” Tim Palm said.

Donors have brought a little joy to their toils in the form of free coffee for everyone.

“Someone has put down $100 every morning to buy people coffee for 244 days in a row,” he said.

The pay-it-forward gesture has lasted every day since the pandemic began in March.

The $100 donation is coming from different people every day, sometimes even outside of Stillwater, Minnesota.

“We get phone calls from out of state - Florida and California,” Palm said.

While $100 a day is not paying any big bills, it is giving customers a small gift of kindness when they need it most.

“A $2 coffee will make someone just cry in front of me,” he said.

Witnessing the generosity of strangers might be the most important lesson taught at this café every day.

“There are good people out there,” Palm said.

The Palm family say they do not have an end date in mind for the free coffee, but say they will continue to distribute it as long as donors want to pay it forward.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
Death investigation underway after man found in Mishawaka apartment
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
Sentencing delayed for grandfather in toddler’s cruise ship death

Latest News

Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons for more than 200 days in a row
Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its...
Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
The City of South Bend is celebrating the start of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting celebration...
City of South Bend hosts menorah lighting ceremony
Second Draft of SBPD’s Use of Force Policy Discussed Thursday
Second Draft of SBPD’s Use of Force Policy Discussed Thursday