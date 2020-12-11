A pleasant Friday until rain showers arrive after dinnertime

TODAY:

A mild start with wake-up temperatures in the middle 30s. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s under thick cloud cover. Rain showers arrive light and scattered from the west by 6pm. Rain becomes widespread and heavy, at times.

TONIGHT:

Rain likely for the entire night. Lows in the upper 30s. As long as we stay away from the freezing point, we don’t have to worry about snow.

TOMORROW:

Rain continues for the first half of your Saturday. Highs in the upper 40s.

