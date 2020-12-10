Advertisement

Whitmer starts planning for Michigan to receive coronavirus vaccine

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich (WNDU) - It’s estimated that coronavirus vaccines will be available to the general public in Michigan in late spring.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today began planning for the occasion. She issued an executive order that creates a bi-partisan “Protect Michigan” commission to raise public awareness about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

The commission will have up to 50 diverse members.

“This group is representative of our state, politically representative, geographically representative, socio-economically, and racially representative because we all are in this together. They’ll be uniquely equipped to help reinforce the importance that we all get vaccinated,” Whitmer said.

The governor says no one will be forced to be vaccinated although everyone will be encouraged to do so.

“There are no conversations around mandates. I think that’s important for me to be very clear on. I think any employer who is worried about making sure that their workforce is safe and healthy they should be making plans right now how they will encourage and or incentivize their employees to get vaccinated,” she said.

“Public health should not be political,” added Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive. “We are all in this fight to eradicate the virus from Michigan together. I’m excited to work with this group of leaders to make sure Michiganders have the information they need and access to these life saving vaccines.”

The administration warned that residents should only get vaccine information from trusted sources. The state has set up its own webpage to provide information about vaccines.

Ironically, the coronavirus itself is the big thing standing in the way of a coronavirus relief package for Michigan residents.

On Tuesday lawmakers cancelled meetings for the rest of the week after a coronavirus outbreak among lawmakers and staffers.

Governor Whitmer today pleaded for passage of a proposal that would provide $50 million for additional unemployment benefits and $50 million in small business assistance.

“I know that the legislature has had a lot of COVID in the ranks of legislators and staff. Unfortunately that’s the case and that’s cutting into their meeting time this week. I’m hopeful that they can safely come in and do a few things before they adjourn for the year. There are a lot of people that are struggling right now that are counting on our legislature to help then get through this tough moment,” Whitmer said.

