When could a COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Michiana? Here’s what we know

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While people in the U.K. and Canada have already begun receiving Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine, it could be another week before Michiana sees vaccinations.

Five sites across Indiana were chosen to receive the first doses of the vaccine.

South bend was not one of them nut in a statement, Beacon Health System says they will get vaccines from one of those five sites.

Beacon expects to begin vaccinations for healthcare workers on December 18th.

“We anticipate we will have our first doses by December 17th, that’s next week,” Dr. Mark Fox, St. Joe County Deputy Health Officer said. “I don’t want people thinking they approved the vaccine and it’s over, we can throw our masks away. It will be months and months before a significant portion of our population has been immunized and developed an immune response to be protected.”

The UK began it’s coronavirus vaccine rollover on Tuesday. They’ve ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, enough for 20 million people.

On Wednesday, Canada approved the vaccine, calling it a “milestone” in their fight against coronavirus.

