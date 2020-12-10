Advertisement

Wet weekend ahead...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY SOAKING... A rather strong storm system is coming out of the southwest, and will give us mainly rain. I’m expecting a soaking rain...probably an inch in most areas, and perhaps 2″ in spots...Friday night and Saturday. Most of the rain falls between midnight Friday night and noon on Saturday. We probably end up with scattered snow showers Saturday night into Sunday...but not much accumulation. Colder air dominates next week with another chance for a bit of snow Wednesday into Thursday...

Tonight: Beautiful this evening...patchy fog later. Low: 35, Wind: S 4-8

Friday: Becoming cloudy...showers arriving during the evening. High: 45, Wind: Var 4-8

Friday night: Rain much of the time. Low: 39

Saturday: Morning rain, then times of showers in the afternoon. High: 47

