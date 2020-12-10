Warm December weather before weekend rain arrives tomorrow
From a chilly morning to a mild afternoon
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:
Frosty and foggy to start your Thursday. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with clear skies and dry roads. Afternoon highs reach the low 50s under fully sunny skies. A pleasant December day!
TONIGHT:
Lows are much warmer, in the middle 30s. Increasing clouds overnight limit sunshine on Friday.
TOMORROW:
Cloudy skies. Still quite mild. Afternoon highs in the middle 40s. Rain showers begin after 4pm, becoming heavy overnight into your Saturday morning.
