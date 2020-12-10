Advertisement

Warm December weather before weekend rain arrives tomorrow

From a chilly morning to a mild afternoon
Picture perfect weather for December
Picture perfect weather for December
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

Frosty and foggy to start your Thursday. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with clear skies and dry roads. Afternoon highs reach the low 50s under fully sunny skies. A pleasant December day!

TONIGHT:

Lows are much warmer, in the middle 30s. Increasing clouds overnight limit sunshine on Friday.

TOMORROW:

Cloudy skies. Still quite mild. Afternoon highs in the middle 40s. Rain showers begin after 4pm, becoming heavy overnight into your Saturday morning.

