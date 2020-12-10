South Bend Cubs will move up from Low-A to High-A ball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Major League Baseball has downsized the amount of minor league baseball teams.

11 full season clubs did not receive invitations to play again.

However, the South Bend Cubs are one of 120 ball clubs to join the new minor league baseball system.

The Cubs will continue to be a Chicago Cubs affiliate in the Midwest League. The South Bend organization has been a part of the Midwest League since 1988.

The big change through all of this for the South Bend Cubs is they will transition to Class High-A. The organization previously played in Low-A.

The 2021 schedule will be released once all teams have accepted this new restructured minor league system.

