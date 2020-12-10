Advertisement

Some Culver students to finish semester virtually

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - Some students in Culver won’t be returning to the classroom until 2021.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, grades 7 through 12 are learning virtually through Dec. 18, which is the last day of the semester.

All extracurricular events have also been canceled.

But preschool through sixth grade will continue to learn in-person.

The school corporation isn’t able to deliver meals during the school day, but families can make plans to pick food up or have it sent home with a sibling.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He announced the news on an Instagram live stream.
Former Notre Dame football fan favorite Louis Nix shot on Tuesday night
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gives an update on the state's coronavirus response on Dec. 9,...
All 92 Indiana counties “in the red” for coronavirus cases
The Indiana State Health Department’s weekly tracking map labels 36 of the state’s 92 counties...
Indiana counties rated highest risk for COVID-19 doubles
A family praises local ICU nurse Jenna Early for her care for a man who died of Covid-19.
Family praises local ICU nurse for her exceptional care of man who died from Covid-19
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana
COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered in Indiana

Latest News

Every year for the past two decades Ken Kuespert adds something new to his Christmas light...
Lights on Bell Road light show goes live Dec. 11th
Mrs. Lisek’s preschool class is getting their first introduction to the Trojan Way through the...
‘12 Days of Giving’ teaches about sharing at Triton Elementary School
Some Goshen students continuing with online learning
With many families spending more time at home because of the Covid pandemic, now’s a better...
First ever Holiday Outdoor Lighting Challenge happening in Bridgman