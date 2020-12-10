Some Culver students to finish semester virtually

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - Some students in Culver won’t be returning to the classroom until 2021.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, grades 7 through 12 are learning virtually through Dec. 18, which is the last day of the semester.

All extracurricular events have also been canceled.

But preschool through sixth grade will continue to learn in-person.

The school corporation isn’t able to deliver meals during the school day, but families can make plans to pick food up or have it sent home with a sibling.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.